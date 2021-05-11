Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,509.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,509 ($45.85) and last traded at GBX 3,408.50 ($44.53), with a volume of 2642166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,381.50 ($44.18).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,770 ($36.19).

The firm has a market cap of £45.58 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,043 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,627.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total value of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 519 shares of company stock worth $1,421,903.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

