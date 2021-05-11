Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Hits $5.38 on Major Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $324.85 million and $5.85 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.38 or 0.00009658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00032937 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $922.14 or 0.01655562 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,387,171 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

