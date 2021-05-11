Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$74.00.

5/6/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$69.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$71.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$67.00 to C$71.00.

4/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$76.00.

4/20/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.19. 452,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,631. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$44.06 and a 12 month high of C$67.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4700002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,590,251.67. Insiders have sold a total of 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111 over the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

