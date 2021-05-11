Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) in the last few weeks:
- 5/7/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$74.00.
- 5/6/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$69.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$71.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$67.00 to C$71.00.
- 4/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$76.00.
- 4/20/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.19. 452,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,631. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$44.06 and a 12 month high of C$67.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4700002 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,590,251.67. Insiders have sold a total of 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111 over the last 90 days.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
