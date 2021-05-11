Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AMETEK (AME)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AMETEK (NYSE: AME) recently:

5/5/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $141.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Gatan and IntelliPower buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments segment. Positive contributions from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition are benefiting the Electromechanical segment. Also, strong momentum across defense and medical markets is a tailwind. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies like operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to drive the top-line growth. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model is a major positive. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain major headwinds. Further, foreign exchange fluctuations and high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks.”

4/13/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $131.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE AME opened at $137.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $139.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

