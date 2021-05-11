Analysts Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT at $37.40

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. 1,096,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,590. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

