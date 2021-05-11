Analysts Set Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Target Price at GBX 232

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 232 ($3.03).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

LON:FXPO traded up GBX 16.20 ($0.21) on Monday, reaching GBX 495.60 ($6.48). 2,116,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 501 ($6.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 400.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 312.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

