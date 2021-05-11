Analysts Set Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Target Price at GBX 232

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 232 ($3.03).
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.
LON:FXPO traded up GBX 16.20 ($0.21) on Monday, reaching GBX 495.60 ($6.48). 2,116,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 501 ($6.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 400.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 312.29.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
