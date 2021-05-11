Analysts Set Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Price Target at $271.00

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RE traded down $7.24 on Tuesday, hitting $265.57. The company had a trading volume of 319,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.88. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

