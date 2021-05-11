Analysts Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Target Price at $8.81

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in DHT by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,375 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at $2,392,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in DHT by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 310,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $1,570,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.89. 84,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

