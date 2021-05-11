Analysts Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Price Target at €137.71

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €137.71 ($162.02).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

ML stock opened at €124.20 ($146.12) on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €125.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.84.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.