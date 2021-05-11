Analysts Set CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) PT at $12.94

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $7.93 on Friday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $114.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,180 shares of company stock worth $964,287. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CareCloud by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CareCloud by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CareCloud by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

