Analysts Set Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) PT at $64.50

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEEM shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89 million and a PE ratio of -33.29.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. Research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 522.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

