Analysts Set Basf Se (ETR:BAS) PT at €74.63

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €75.38 ($88.68).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

BAS traded up €0.16 ($0.19) on Monday, reaching €70.38 ($82.80). The company had a trading volume of 2,075,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion and a PE ratio of -284.94. Basf has a 1 year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.21.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

