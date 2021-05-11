Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MSCI (MSCI)

MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $493.00 to $533.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – MSCI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $511.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive for the company. Partnership with Microsoft will help in improving customer experience. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Index and Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern.”

5/4/2021 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $448.00 to $473.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $493.00 to $533.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $448.00 to $473.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – MSCI is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – MSCI is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

MSCI stock opened at $476.89 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $495.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.60.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

