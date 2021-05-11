Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for IGM Financial (IGIFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS: IGIFF) recently:

5/10/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – IGM Financial is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $39.50 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IGIFF traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.42. 1,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520. IGM Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.7714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

