Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Corning (GLW)

Corning (NYSE: GLW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2021 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corning continues to focus on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. The company expects healthy momentum across all businesses in 2021. It holds a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. It is benefiting from improved demand and commercialization of its innovations. The Specialty Materials segment is gaining from strong demand for premium cover materials, strength in the IT market and demand for semiconductor-related materials. Corning is utilizing its financial strength to enhance shareholder returns. However, macroeconomic challenges due to the pandemic persist. The Optical Communications segment is susceptible to weakness in carrier and enterprise businesses. For the TV market, the concentration of market share among a few large players is a concern.”

4/19/2021 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $42.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Corning was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corning continues to focus on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. The company expects healthy momentum across all businesses in 2021. It holds a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. It is benefiting from improved demand and commercialization of its innovations. The Specialty Materials segment is gaining from strong demand for premium cover materials, strength in the IT market and demand for semiconductor-related materials. Corning is utilizing its financial strength to enhance shareholder returns. However, macroeconomic challenges due to the pandemic persist. The Optical Communications segment is susceptible to weakness in carrier and enterprise businesses. For the TV market, the concentration of market share among a few large players is a concern.”

NYSE GLW traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 219,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.75, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Corning by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 62,361 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 145,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

