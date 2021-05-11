Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS: KHNGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

5/5/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/27/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/27/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/26/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/15/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

4/14/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/30/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/26/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/25/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,943. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. Kuehne + Nagel International AG has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $64.83.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

