Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trisura Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Cormark increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.56.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$149.14 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$46.84 and a 12 month high of C$157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$123.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$102.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 45.47.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

