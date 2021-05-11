Analysts Issue Forecasts for Loblaw Companies Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.58.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on L. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.86.

Shares of L opened at C$71.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,778 shares of company stock worth $2,082,713.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

