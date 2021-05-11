Analysts Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $171.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average is $152.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

