Analysts Expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,908 shares of company stock worth $2,907,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.65. 2,668,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,459. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

