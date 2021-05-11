Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.54 Million

Analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post $176.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.43 million and the lowest is $171.20 million. Kadant posted sales of $152.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $721.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $728.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $751.81 million, with estimates ranging from $736.59 million to $774.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

KAI traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.99. 33,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.01. Kadant has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $189.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.