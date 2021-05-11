Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $707.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce $707.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $712.00 million and the lowest is $703.80 million. Donaldson reported sales of $629.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $55,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $23,972,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

