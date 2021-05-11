Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Crocs posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,025. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 916.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.86. 54,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,033. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.