Analysts Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $918.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce $918.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $935.47 million. Colfax posted sales of $620.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,201 shares of company stock worth $2,970,792 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFX traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.