Analysts Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

AXSM stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,279. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

