Analysts Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.02 Million

Brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce sales of $88.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.30 million. American Public Education posted sales of $74.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $411.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $477.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $513.83 million, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $672.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million.

APEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Public Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

APEI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,289. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $568.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.