Analysts Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.51. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,900. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 208.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

