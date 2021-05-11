Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.08. Zumiez posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other Zumiez news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $136,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at $148,982.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $8,937,769.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 996,703 shares in the company, valued at $46,874,942.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.48. 159,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,635. Zumiez has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $49.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

