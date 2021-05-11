Analysts Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Spire reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

SR opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 10.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 2,992.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

