Analysts Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.02). Rapid7 reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.41. 692,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.65. Rapid7 has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.