Analysts Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report $37.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.42 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.68 million to $154.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $154.62 million, with estimates ranging from $145.68 million to $163.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 99,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

