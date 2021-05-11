Analysts Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRRX stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.04 million, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.