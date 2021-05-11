Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Decreased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

ADI stock opened at $150.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.60. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.09 and a twelve month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

