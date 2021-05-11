AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.01 million.

AMMO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,282. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. AMMO has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POWW shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

