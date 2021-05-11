Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 119,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,137. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

