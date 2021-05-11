Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an underweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.62.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,855. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

