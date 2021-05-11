American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.180-4.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an overweight rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.29.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.70. The company had a trading volume of 667,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

