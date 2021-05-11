American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.95. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.