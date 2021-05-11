American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post $19.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $85.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.30 million, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of AMSC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.92. 299,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $383.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

