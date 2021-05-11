American Resources (AREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AREC opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.69.

AREC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (up previously from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

