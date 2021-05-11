American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Shares of APEI opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

