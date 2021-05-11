American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.1% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.34. 48,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

