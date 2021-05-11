Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

