Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE AMCR remained flat at $$12.45 during trading hours on Monday. 6,742,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,497,246. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 202,759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

