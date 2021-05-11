Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.732-0.738 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.49.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

