Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Releases Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.75) earnings per share.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

