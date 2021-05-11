Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.9% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,190.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,280.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,203.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

