Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$68.00 at TD Securities

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$59.00 target price (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.25.

AIF stock opened at C$59.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 112.55. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$38.06 and a 1-year high of C$64.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,837,548.76.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

