Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASGTF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altus Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of ASGTF opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

