Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) CFO Christian Storch Sells 8,422 Shares of Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -219.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

